Google PageSpeed Insights Now Has Core Web Vitals Metrics

Yesterday we saw Google Search Console replace the speed report with a core web vitals report. Now, the PageSpeed Insights report also was updated to show the core web vitals report and data. Any core web vitals metrics show a blue label or badge next to it.

Here is a screen shot from Glenn Gabe who posted on Twitter "FYI PageSpeed Insights was just updated with Core Web Vitals info. You will also see blue badges next to the metrics that make up core web vitals. And you will see field data about passing the Core Web Vitals assessment (or not). As of yesterday, the old metrics were still there."

- click to enlarge -

John Mueller of Google posted about this at Reddit to explain "These are from the Core Web Vitals, which we're adding in most of the places where we show speed metrics. https://web.dev/vitals/ has more on the metrics."

There is a lot of discussion around core web vitals recently because Google is adding these metrics to so many reports.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld, Reddit and Twitter.