Google Tests Sitelinks With Borders

Over the past several days, in addition to Google testing outlined snippets, Google is also testing outlining sitelinks within the search results with borders.
I had numerous people share screen shots with me on Twitter. Here are some of those screen shots.
Here are some more:
@rustybrick @Google Tests New SERP Sitelink Layouts On Desktop in United State Region. #google #SEO #searchengine @JohnMu @danbarker @seroundtable pic.twitter.com/AakOsjFoJl— Harish Ratanpara (@HarishRatanpara) May 29, 2020
Just found another but with a different design, boxes around site links...@rustybrick #SEO #SearchEngineOptimization #Google pic.twitter.com/uD9b8C7kao— Fibre (@Fibre_Marketing) June 1, 2020
Hi, this borders are new? @rustybrick @JohnMu pic.twitter.com/tgrQ3mvbfL— Anıl Zengin (@anillzenginn) June 2, 2020
