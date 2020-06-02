Google Tests Sitelinks With Borders

Jun 2, 2020
Over the past several days, in addition to Google testing outlined snippets, Google is also testing outlining sitelinks within the search results with borders.

I had numerous people share screen shots with me on Twitter. Here are some of those screen shots.

Here are some more:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

