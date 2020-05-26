Google's May 2020 Core Update Mess Up Google's Search Results?

May 26, 2020 • 8:30 am | comments (3) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
I have been reluctant to cover the negativity around the Google May 2020 core update because I don't want it to come across as me complaining because I was hit. But there has been a lot of complaints not just from the SEO community but from normal searchers about a quality drop in Google's search results since May 2020.

The most notable thread is at Reddit thread with almost 3,000 comments on the thread. The thread starts:

Has google search gotten less accurate in anyone else’s opinion? In the sense that I’ll google something and often have to go to the second page to find the result to get past what look like ads. Even Wikipedia is often on the second page instead of the first result now?

One person responded:

Google search now is:

30% ads

30% youtube

20% google books

10% pinterest

10% normal sites

I obviously cannot cite every one of the 3,000 comments in the thread but it is a similar pattern.

Google is aware of the Pinterest thing:

Sites like Stackexchange and Moz Q&A got slammed:

Tons of UGC sites got hit:

But go back to the Reddit thread - scan through all those comments. There is a lot there and I am sure Googlers are reviewing them as well.

I did ask on Twitter about complaints, I had a bunch of people email me examples but I don't want to share the because they were sent to me in private. I like to post public examples, hence public threads and tweets.

Do you think Google's May 2020 core update has a negative impact on the overall Google Search quality? Take my Twitter poll:

Forum discussion at Reddit.

