Google Drops Your Web Site & Phone Number Button When Marked As Temporarily Closed

Did you know that if you mark your business as temporarily closed in Google My Business that Google will remove the buttons on your listing to go to your web site or call your business? Amy Toman shard this on Twitter and this is something a lot of businesses have been using with the COVID-19 outbreak.

In fact, Google is encouraging businesses to use it in Google My Business and telling businesses it won't impact their local rankings.

Here is what a business listing in my building looks like when marked as temporarily closed:

Compare that to my business listing, which I did not mark as temporarily closed (because we are fully remote, including phones and I go to the office once a week to check mail and stuff - plus we really do not have foot traffic but technically, everyone is working from home).

You see, the web site and call buttons and information is not available for businesses marked as temporarily closed.

Should they be?

So if you're marked Temporarily Closed, your listing no longer displays links to your website or phone number? Seems rather unhelpful, @GoogleMyBiz. #LocalSEO pic.twitter.com/wmF3etJiuO — Amy Toman 🏖 (@BubblesUp) May 12, 2020

