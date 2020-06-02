Early Signs: June Google Search Ranking Update & Fluctuations

I am seeing some early signs of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update touching down in the past several hours. Google has not announced anything, and the last core update was last month, the May 2020 core update. So we are not due an update but Google may have made some tweaks or maybe this is a blip?

The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread has some people noticing ranking changes, traffic changes and of course, crawling spikes. Although, Google has said crawling spikes are unrelated to Google updates.

Here is some of that chatter:

Looks like another update ~might~ be happening again. Rankings tanked not just myself but also my competitors as well.

High crawl activity on a few sites. Could be another update in the making...

The riots could influence the traffic, but the sad thing that algo keeps killing my website if I take a look at Semrush. I'm just shocked on what's happening. Last 6 months I updated a lot of content and keeping adding new posts since November update. But every single month from that time I' seeing further drop.

Some on Twitter as well, here is one:

@rustybrick Another indexing issue right now. And you have to check the algorithm update pages of Grump and Semrush. Maybe, G is rolling out another mini-update. — Feyyaz Ustaer (@feyyazustaer) June 2, 2020

Some of the automated tracking tools are showing it as well this morning:

SEMRush:

RankRanger:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

SERPMetrics:

Some of the other tools don't seem to be updated for the day yet, I will keep an eye on them.

The local side has been hot recently as well according to BrightLocal:

Do you see big changes this morning?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

Update: This might be related to indexing issues that Google confirmed today.