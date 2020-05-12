Google COVID-19 Posts Replacing Normal Google Posts

Tim Capper, a local SEO, said you should be aware that in many cases, if you post a Google Post using the COVID-19 update, then it will likely replace any other normal Google Posts you add. He said on Twitter "it would seem that COVID-19 post in GMB are replacing normal Google Posts. So the choice is - COVID Posts or Regular Posts"

So if you do a lot of Google Posts in your local SEO strategy and you don't want the COVID-19 Google Posts to overrun your other Google Posts, you may want to delete those COVID-19 posts.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

