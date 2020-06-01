Google Featured Snippet Local One Pack

Andy Simpson shared a screen shot on Twitter of a featured snippet on Google but is also mixed as a local one pack. The search query was [med mal lawyer washington dc] and this is what this featured snippet local one pack looks like.

Google has three little links under this snippet. One says "about this data" and goes to this help document. The other says "About Featured Snippets" and goes to this help document and then a "feedback" link where you can submit changes about the local business. Clearly this is a hybrid featured snippet and local knowledge panel pack in one.

