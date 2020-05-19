Google Search Tests Topic Related To Jobs Box

May 19, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

SEMRush shared a screen shot of a new Google search user interface test that comes up with the Google Job Search feature. If you search for job related queries and Google jobs comes up in search, Google may show you "topic related to jobs" on the top right. This gives you other job related searches to help you with your job search.

Here is the screen shot that SEMRush shared on Twitter:

click for full size

This looks like a new style for Google query refinements of some sorts.

I personally cannot replicate this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Hotel Ads: Commissions (Per Stay) & Free Cancellation Filters
 
blog comments powered by Disqus