Google's John Mueller Posts Tidbits On Core Web Vitals

May 29, 2020
John Muller from Google posted a stream of tweets yesterday of tidbits he found interesting to share with the SEO community. He said "Since the Core Web Vitals are now in Search Console, I wanted to do a quick round-up of the tidbits I found while researching. Maybe this'll save you a few minutes, or encourage you to test, or to watch a video."

This is what Core Web Vitals metrics include:

This is where you can dig deeper into these metrics:

Video with tips on Largest Contentful Paint / LCP:

Why First Input Delay is cool:

More help docs on this:

The all new Cumulative Layout Shift / CLS:

Video on Cumulative Layout Shift / CLS:

But there is more in these tools:

Know the difference between lab and field data:

Don't let your users abandon your pages:

That is about it.

