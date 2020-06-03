Google Discovery Ads Now Available Worldwide

Jun 3, 2020 • 7:44 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google AdWords
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Last week, while I was offline, Google announced that Google Discover Ads is now available globally. That means you can now use Google Discover ads to show ads to anyone going to Google's home page on mobile or in the app. These ads are also on YouTube and Gmail.

Google launched Google Discover Ads in about a year ago. In short, you can show your ad in the Google Discover feed. The Google Discover feed can show in the Google Search app, Google mobile home page, and other areas.

Here is what it can look like:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

Previous story: Google: We Didn't Make Old Domains Rank Better
 
blog comments powered by Disqus