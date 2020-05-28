Google Seemed To Have Had More Indexing Issues Last Night

I got a few reports yesterday early evening that Google again was having issues indexing new content. I quickly did some site commands restricted by hour on sites like the Wall Street Journal, CNN and other sites that publish content all the time and Google was indeed not showing fresh content from those sites when I looked.

This seems to be a recurring issue with Google. We saw it last month with no comment from Google. We saw it a several times last year with several cases of this last year but maybe one this year that was not serious.

Here are some examples from Ewdison Then on Twitter of this issue:

@rustybrick looks like google indexing stops for the past 2 hours.

Including CNN, BBC and etc. @dannysullivan Search console seems to have the content shown as indexed but not anything newer than 30 minutes. @c_davies pic.twitter.com/m5SbzNoEus — Ewdison Then (@ewdi) May 27, 2020

Of course, Google does not want to have issues indexing fresh content. So no one is happy when this happens.

