Google: Slow Google Ranking Declines Over Time Might Mean Your Losing Relevance

You hear about sites that gradually see less and less traffic over many months and years from Google organic search. What does that mean? Well, John Mueller of Google said sometimes it can mean that the site "overall isn't being seen as relevant as before."

John said on Twitter "slow changes over time are sometimes a sign that your website overall isn't being seen as relevant as before."

What can be the reason why Google finds the site to not be as relevant as before? John lists a few possible reasons:

Sometimes that's content

Sometimes design

Sometimes functionality

Sometimes bad targeting

sometimes other things

Here is John's tweet:

He added that often, "there's no simple answer or "one thing" to change."

Sounds like a core update to me.

