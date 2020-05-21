Google My Business Business Reinstatement Request Adds File Uploads For Proof

Ben Fisher noticed that the Google My Business local business reinstatement request form added a new field. You can now upload a file that shows proof that your business should be reinstated in Google My Business. The form added the ability to upload a file, like a PDF or screen shot, with such proof.

Here is a link to the reinstatement request form that first takes you through a series of questions before it gives you the form. But once you get to the form, you will see at the bottom, this box to upload a file for "proof."

Ben shared this on Twitter and it seems like this is a big win for the local SEO folks.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

