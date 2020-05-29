Poll: 62% Say Google's May 2020 Core Update Had A Negative Change In Search Quality

The other day I wrote a story asking if the Google May 2020 core update messed up Google' search quality or not. I also posted a poll asking did Google's May 2020 core update have a positive or negative impact of overall search quality? The poll closed this morning but at the time I wrote this, the 1,313 responses showed that it did not improve search quality.

Here is a screen shot of my Twitter poll:

Here is the live poll that will end soon but note, I am offline, so I wrote this story about 20 hours before this poll closed:

Did Google's May 2020 core update have a positive or negative impact of overall search quality? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 26, 2020

If you add it up, over 80% said this Google May 2020 core update did not have any improvement in search quality since the January 2020 core update.

Of course, those who follow me on Twitter are primarily SEOs and I am sure a lot of SEOs may have a skewed view on this. But hey, make sure to read my poll disclaimer on how skewed things can be.

