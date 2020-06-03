Google: The Search Indexing Issues Are Now Resolved

Yesterday morning we reported that Google was having issues surfacing fresh content; possibly indexing issues. Then at around 3:30pm ET yesterday, Google confirmed the issue. This morning at 6:09am ET, Google has confirmed the issue has been resolved.

Google said this morning on Twitter "the indexing issues from yesterday have been resolved. Thank you for your patience."

Here are those tweets:

The indexing issues from yesterday have been resolved. Thank you for your patience. — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) June 3, 2020

I wonder if this was just a backlog indexing issue that resolved itself or if it was something different. Your guess is as good as mine.

But it does appear that Google is indexing and showing fresh content normally again.

Forum discussion at Twitter.