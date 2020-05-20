Google Search Console Adds Guided Recipes Support & Reports

Google Search Console has added support for guided recipes. Guided recipes are step by step instructions on how to complete a recipe in Google Search and on Google Assistant. There is a new enhancement report for guided recipes in Google Search Console and the Rich Results test also supports this format.

Google Search Console lets you view a Rich Result status enhancement report with the errors, warnings, and fully valid pages found among your site’s recipes. It also includes a check box to show trends on search impressions, "which can help in understanding the impact of your rich results appearances," Google said. It also can help you not just find an issue but also fix those issues. You can then use the report to notify Google that your page has changed and should be recrawled and processed.

Here is a screen shot of the report:

Also, in the Rich Results Test tool you can validate your guided recipes, it shows any errors or suggestions for your structured data. This is done in real time. Here is a screen shot:

And you can preview how it looks in search and Google Assistant:

