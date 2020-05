There are a nice number of people seeing a new format for how to schema on the desktop Google search results. This format is more of a scaled down user interface for the other formats we've seen on mobile. In fact, Google has been busy testing new formats of how to schema over the past couple of months.

Here are some screen shots:

Via @tldrMarketing:

Via @type_SEO:

Via @aleyda:

Via @SaijoGeorge:

Not sure I like how these look but Google is always testing.

Forum discussion at Twitter.