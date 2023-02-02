February 2023 Google Webmaster Report

It is time for the Google webmaster report, where I summarize the most important SEO and webmaster-related Google topics for the past month. Google completing the long rollout of the December 2022 helpful content update and link spam update may be the biggest news for the past month. Don't fret, we did have several unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm updates this past month.
Google Search Console's experimental content ideas may be going away on March 28th. Google also updated the performance report metrics this past month.
I posted a ton of SEO topics related to Google Search including linking to multiple providers for the product reviews update, Google's current take on AI content and rankings, an issue with preferred language in Google Search and how Google was upset with some linking agencies. Google also performed a ton of user interface test, more on that below.
Of course, on the business end there was some big news with mass Google layoffs and the DOJ suing Google again - so make sure to catch up below.
Here are the top headlines for the past month:
Google Algorithms:
- Google's Helpful Content & Link Spam Updates Done Rolling Out On January 12th
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Kicking Off Or Tail-End To Helpful Content & Link Spam Updates?
- Unconfirmed Google Update Impacting Product Reviews Sites On Thursday, January 26th?
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On Wednesday?
- Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - Saturday, January 14
- Google: Longer Google Algorithm Updates Aren't Necessarily More Intense
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Signals On January 3rd & 4th
- Google Search Console Content Ideas Going Away March 28th?
- Google Search Console Insights Achievements Section
- Google Search Console Search Performance Product Results Clicks & Impressions Spike
- Google: Linking To Multiple Providers In Product Reviews Might Give A Small Ranking Boost
- Google Reiterates Guidelines On AI Written Content After Bankrate AI Content Writer Gains Attention
- Google Search Issue With Search Results In Preferred Language Due To Mobile-First Indexing
- Google Blasts Agencies That Sell Links & Disavow Link Services
- Google: Spammy Links From Porn Sites Are Not Something To Prioritize
- Google: Nofollow Site Credit Links Footer Links If You Control Them
- Google: Google Quality Updates Can Impact Crawling & Indexing
- Google Search Still Does Not Have Optimal Keyword Density
- Google: Firewalls or CDNs Issues Are The Most Common Reason For Blocking Googlebot
- Google: Search Console Verification Does Not Impact Your Ranking
- Google: If You Redesign Your Site Your Rankings May Go Nuts
- Google: Don't Use Relative Paths In Your rel-canonical
- Google Parses img Elements Even When Enclosed Within Other Elements
- Google: No Preference Between Connected Structured Data In Graph Array Or Disconnected Individual Elements
- Google Will Ignore Robots.txt Rules If It Serves A 4xx Status Code
- Google Publishes A New SEO Case Study, This One From Vimeo On Video SEO
- Google's John Mueller: More About Head Section & JavaScript
- Google Site Name Documentation Clarifies M-Dot & WWW Are Considered Domain-Level
- Google Updated The Googlebot's IP Addresses In JSON File
- Google Drops 110 Character Limit From Article Headline Structured Data
- Google Search Research Paper Says SEO Practices Tends To Be Very Low Quality
- Google Search Instances : For Recurring Events & Festivals
- Google Knowledge Panel Recent Images Carousel
- Google Search Tests New Location Override Feature
- Google Tests More Card Box Like Buttons In Search
- Google Search Result Snippet Scrollable On Some Browsers
- Google Search Tests Order Online Button At Top Of Snippet
- Google Search Drops Playable Podcast Rich Snippets
- Google Search Perspectives & Opinions
- Google Search Tests Trending Stories From Country/Region
- Google Search "Popular Next Steps" Option
- Google To Sunset Google Optimize On September 30, 2023
- Google Business Profiles Products Price Ranges & Custom Call To Actions Going Away
- Google Maps 360 View For Popular Business Profiles
- Google Business Profiles Attribute Details Beta
- Report: Dealerships Can List Auto Inventory On Google Business Profiles
- New Google Maps Posting Restrictions For User Generated Content (Reviews, Photos & Videos)
- Two Justifications In The Google Local Search Results
- Google Discontinues Google Posts Insights
- Google Maps Tests Business Photo In Round Map Pin
- The Google Layoffs Are Sad For Many But The Fear May Be Worse
- DOJ Sues Google Again To Break Up Its Ad Business Over Monopolistic Actions
- Report: Google Pushing Advertisers To Use Agencies & Third Party Resellers
