February 2023 Google Webmaster Report

It is time for the Google webmaster report, where I summarize the most important SEO and webmaster-related Google topics for the past month. Google completing the long rollout of the December 2022 helpful content update and link spam update may be the biggest news for the past month. Don't fret, we did have several unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm updates this past month.

Google Search Console's experimental content ideas may be going away on March 28th. Google also updated the performance report metrics this past month.

I posted a ton of SEO topics related to Google Search including linking to multiple providers for the product reviews update, Google's current take on AI content and rankings, an issue with preferred language in Google Search and how Google was upset with some linking agencies. Google also performed a ton of user interface test, more on that below.

Of course, on the business end there was some big news with mass Google layoffs and the DOJ suing Google again - so make sure to catch up below.

You can also catch up with the January 2023 Google webmaster report if you missed it.

Here are the top headlines for the past month:

Google Algorithms:

Google Search Console:Google SEO:Google User Interface:Google Local:Google Business:

