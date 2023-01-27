Google Search Result Snippet Scrollable On Some Browsers

Did you know that in some browsers, specifically on Android on Chrome and maybe others, that you can scroll to see more of a longer and truncated snippet in the Google Search results? I didn't but Kamran Badal spotted this the other day and Glenn Gabe was able to replicate it.

I am not sure if you would care but I found it super interesting that you can kind of scroll to see more of a snippet in the mobile Google Search results. I cannot replicate this on iOS devices but this can be replicated on Android devices.

Kamran Badal wrote on Twitter, "Fun fact, kind of? The descriptions in #Google search results mobile layout are scrollable."

Here is his screenshots showing this in action:

Glenn Gabe also replicated it himself:

Wow, very interesting. I'm seeing that too for some listings. When truncated heavily, I can tap on that description and see more by scrolling. Highly doubt anyone knows that or is using it. Great catch, though. :) pic.twitter.com/uwGjylqNAR â€” Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 24, 2023

How interesting.

Again, not sure any of you should care about this, but I found it interesting because it seems like some sort of hack or bug that should not work in Google Search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.