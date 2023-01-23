Google Search Console Insights Achievements Section

Google Search Console Insights seems to have added a new section named "Achievements." I believe Google would email these achievements but now there is a section at the top of the Google Search Console Insights site that archives these for you.

The Achievements section was created by Google "to help you track your site's progress and get inspired." Google added "it wasn't designed to reflect how Google's ranking works." Google added, "We analyze your site's data as far back as 2019, depending on when your Google Search Console property was verified. We then identify the most relevant 'in progress' achievement based on the amount of clicks your site got from Google Search."

Shameem Adhikarath sent this to me this morning on Twitter, but I think someone sent it to me last week while I was on vacation and I cannot seem to find it now (Sorry, ping me if you see this).

Here are screenshots:

Here are more:

Again, I think Google has been emailing these for some time but now they also show them in the web interface.

