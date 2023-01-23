Google: No Preference Between Connected Structured Data In Graph Array Or Disconnected Individual Elements

Google's John Mueller was asked if there is a Google SEO preference to having your structured data connected in some graph or node array versus having them as individual elements in their own blocks on the page. John said that Google has no preference.

This came up on Mastodon where Mike asked if Google has a "preference on the part of Google for using a graph array to contain / connect all structured data for a page in a single script block vs having individual elements in separate blocks?"

John Mueller of Google replied, "I don't think we have any particular preference in that regard. My general recommendation would be to focus more on the individual items that result in the type of rich results that you'd like to see. How you tie those elements together feels more like a theoretical question to me, it's (as far as I know) less critical for rich results."

So I don't think it matters or not, although some data geeks probably preferred everything tied up nicely in a bow...

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

Update: Ryan Levering from Google who primarily works on structured data said on Mastodon in response to this post that this is indeed true but there is a caveat. He said: