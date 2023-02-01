Google: Nofollow Site Credit Links Footer Links If You Control Them

Google is still recommending that you nofollow your credit links in your footer, if you have control over those links. So the site designed by or powered by or made by types of links, nofollow those links if you can. If you can't - then don't worry about it, Google added.

This question came up at the 19:05 mark in Google's SEO office hours video from yesterday. The question asked was, "are sitewide footer links that refer to the designer companies or the CMS harmful for SEO?"

Lizzi Sassman from Google said, "in general, if the links are boiler plate stuff like "made by Squarespace" that come with the website theme, this is not something that you need to worry about."

Lizzi added that "if you have control over the link, we recommend that you add nofollow to these types of links." She also recommended that you "check to make sure that the anchor text is something reasonable. For example, make sure that the link isn't gratuitously keyword rich, for example, "made by the best Florida SEO," she said.

This is similar advice that we posted in 2015 by the way.

Here is the video embed:

