Google Search Tests New Location Override Feature

For a long, long time, Google has given searchers a way to override the location Google Search thinks you are searching for. Often, that location was in the footer, but for the past several months Google has been showing it at the top of the search results page for some more location-aware queries.

I wasn't going to cover it but (1) I needed to queue a few stories up while I am on a family vacation and (2) Google's Search Liasion, aka Danny Sullivan, confirmed the test last week on Twitter.

I know a lot of you shared this with me over the past several months and I said it was not new, but I never covered the change - and with those two points above, I will cover it now.

The screenshots are from Chris Silver Smoth who shared the old version over here:

The new version was shared over here:

Again, this feature is super old but it being at the top, is several months old in terms of how long Google has been testing it.

Danny Sullivan said on Twitter, "Apparently itâ€™s a new format that we were already testing."

