Google Search Console Search Performance Product Results Clicks & Impressions Spike

Google has posted that you may see an increase in clicks and impressions in your search performance report when filtering by the product results search appearance in Search Console. Google said this is because Google is now picking up these products even without structured data.

This spike would appear on January 6, 2023, and continue forward based on how Google started to track these product results on that date.

Google wrote, "Sites may see an increase in impressions and clicks for Product results search appearance type on their site." Google said "this is because Google now includes products found only in page content, without associated Product structured data."

Again, this starts after January 6, 2023.

Yep, seeing spikes in the Performance reporting in GSC when filtering by Product Results (based on Google picking that up w/out structured data.) See screenshots -> Google: you may see an increase in clicks & impressions when filtering by product results https://t.co/dglVkS9Ch1 pic.twitter.com/dpAwIlT6zM — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 19, 2023

