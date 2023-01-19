Google Search Console Search Performance Product Results Clicks & Impressions Spike

Jan 19, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Phone Mall

Google has posted that you may see an increase in clicks and impressions in your search performance report when filtering by the product results search appearance in Search Console. Google said this is because Google is now picking up these products even without structured data.

This spike would appear on January 6, 2023, and continue forward based on how Google started to track these product results on that date.

Google wrote, "Sites may see an increase in impressions and clicks for Product results search appearance type on their site." Google said "this is because Google now includes products found only in page content, without associated Product structured data."

Again, this starts after January 6, 2023.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Search Drops Playable Podcast Rich Snippets
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus