Google Blasts Agencies That Sell Links & Disavow Link Services

Feb 1, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (2) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
John Mueller of Google blasted SEO or marketing agencies that sell both link-building services and disavow link services. He said on Twitter, "These agencies (both those creating, and those disavowing) are just making stuff up, and cashing in from those who don't know better."

John added that its "all made up and irrelevant."

Also, when asked if they should disavow links, John replied yesterday on Twitter, "Don't waste your time on it; do things that build up your site instead."

Here is the chain of tweets, so you see the context that John is replying to.

Ryan Jones does his rant:

Here is the chain that follows:

Pretty strong words from John, don't you think?

Here is the second part:

One note:

Just yesterday we covered the topic of disavowing spammy porn links and also added how Google has downplays disavowing links for a while. John said in that in that SEO office hours help video yesterday, "That said, this will not position your site as it was before, but it can help our algorithms to recognize that they can trust your site again, giving you a chance to work up from there." I don't think he meant that fully based on what he said yesterday and previously?

But this is pretty strong language for not bothering with the disavow file.

