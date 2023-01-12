Google Search Tests Trending Stories From Country/Region

Google Search is testing displaying news stories for users in a specific country or region, from a specific country or region. Google titles this section "Trending stories from country/region" and then shows the country or region as the header.

This specific test was spotted by Punit, who posted a screenshot on Twitter showing news from Canada. Here is the screenshot:

You can see in the screenshot above that some of this news is even in French, which is a popular language in many Canadian regions, like Montreal.

I cannot replicate this, but that doesn't surprise me since I am based in New York.

Forum discussion at Twitter.