Google Business Profiles Attribute Details Beta

Google Business Profiles seems to be testing, beta testing, the ability for businesses to add more details, to "say more about" their business attributes. When you edit your business attributes, if you are in the beta, you may see a box under the attribute to "say more about" it.

This was spotted by Caludia T. on Twitter, who said that it "looks like now Google allows a reviewer to add more details about attributes chosen. Once the details are added it is spaced out and added to the original review text."

Here is the screenshot shared showing how to add more details:

Here is how it may look on the business listing in Google Search and Google Maps:

Pretty cool!

Forum discussion at Twitter.