Report: Dealerships Can List Auto Inventory On Google Business Profiles

Google is now opening up its car or auto inventory feature within Google Business Profiles to all motor vehicle dealerships. Google began testing car listings in 2021 and then expanded the cars for sale feature in 2022 and now it is open to all dealerships.

Greg Gifford posted this over here saying, "Any motor vehicle dealer can now list inventory on their Google Business Profiles." "Google just opened up the "Cars for Sale" widget to anything with a VIN. Until this week, only US-based car dealers could list their inventory on their Google Business Profiles. Now, anything that has a Vehicle Identification Number is eligible to be listed. That means motorcycles, RVs, powersports, and Commercial vehicles are all allowed now," Greg added.

It is locked down to US-based dealerships right now, it is not yet international.

Here is how the flow works from the local Google mobile search results last year:

To manage vehicle listings through your Business Profile account, perform the following steps:

(1) Access your web Business Profile account at business.google.com/locations.

(2) Select See your profile for the business that you want to change settings for.

(3) Click Edit profile, and then click Vehicle listings.

To manage your vehicle listings through a Google Search, perform the following steps: (1) Search for your business's name or "my business" on Google Search.

(2) Click Edit profile, and then click Vehicle listings.

Google calls this vehicle listings and posted more details including, "Vehicle listings on Google allows businesses to display their for sale vehicle inventory on various Google surfaces, including dealershipsâ€™ Business Profiles and Google Search. Google users can then search, filter, and easily learn more about vehicles for sale such as availability, pricing, and key information about the vehicles for sale, potentially directing customers to your business."

Forum discussion at Twitter.