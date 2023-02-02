Google Internal Menu System Tracks Food Preferences

Feb 2, 2023 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Internal Menu System Tracks Food Preferences Tweets

A Googler shared screenshots of the output from the Google internal menu system where it told her that one day she avoids salades and then she must have had some salads to correct that and the next day it say she enjoys salad. I am just amazed Google tracks the food Googlers eat and offers suggestions.

Here are those tweets embedded:

This is really not a photo of the day but close enough...

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Gaggle Of 3D Printed Googlebots
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus