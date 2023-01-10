Google Search Instances : For Recurring Events & Festivals

Jan 10, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Search has a feature named "instances" that shows you when an event happened each year in history. So if you run an event annually, Google may show the instances of those events over time in Google Search.

Khushal Bherwani first spotted this and posted an example on Twitter who showed this for a query on [international kite festival] - I can replicate it but here is the result:

click for full size

Clicking on each result will bring you to a revised and refined query with the date and name of the event.

Google can also show this in a more knowledge panel-formed interface.

Here are more examples:

I do wonder if this would work for conferences, like SMX Advanced, that repeat annually?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

