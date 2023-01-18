Google Maps Tests Business Photo In Round Map Pin

Jan 18, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Map Pin

Google is testing displaying a round map pin that has a business photo in the pin itself. This is supposedly working on some Google Maps devices when you request directions.

Khushal Bherwani posted a screenshot on Twitter - I tried to replicate this on my iPhone with the Google Maps app in New York and it would not work. Here is his screenshot:

Google Maps Business Pin Round Photo

Here are more screenshots:

Even more of a reason to make sure the photos on your business listings look professional.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 17, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus