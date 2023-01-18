Google Maps Tests Business Photo In Round Map Pin

Google is testing displaying a round map pin that has a business photo in the pin itself. This is supposedly working on some Google Maps devices when you request directions.

Khushal Bherwani posted a screenshot on Twitter - I tried to replicate this on my iPhone with the Google Maps app in New York and it would not work. Here is his screenshot:

Here are more screenshots:

@b4k_khushal & @rustybrick yes I have noticed Google direction shows a rounded image business pin on the map. pic.twitter.com/TkvWSThSjP â€” Anuj thaker (@Anuj_Thaker03) January 11, 2023

Even more of a reason to make sure the photos on your business listings look professional.

