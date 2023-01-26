Google Search Console Content Ideas Going Away March 28th?

Jan 26, 2023
Last December, we caught Google testing an experimental feature named content ideas in Google Search Console. Well, yesterday, Google sent more invites to this feature but noted the feature is only available until March 28, 2023 and then it goes away.

Both Robin Dirksen on Twitter and Deepak Ness on Twitter shared screenshots of this feature but the new part is the March 28th date.

The email they received about this feature reads, "Note: This feature be available only until March 28, 2023, and only to select properties." Then when you access the feature, there is a notice in the interface that says, "New! Get inspiration for new content (available until March 28)."

We know this seems like the Question Hub feature and that Google Question Hub shut down this month. So maybe this content ideas feature is also shutting down but not until the end of March?

I do wonder if Google is only testing it until then and maybe will bring it to more users later or if Google is completely killing it off on March 28th?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

