Google Search Console Content Ideas Going Away March 28th?

Last December, we caught Google testing an experimental feature named content ideas in Google Search Console. Well, yesterday, Google sent more invites to this feature but noted the feature is only available until March 28, 2023 and then it goes away.

Both Robin Dirksen on Twitter and Deepak Ness on Twitter shared screenshots of this feature but the new part is the March 28th date.

The email they received about this feature reads, "Note: This feature be available only until March 28, 2023, and only to select properties." Then when you access the feature, there is a notice in the interface that says, "New! Get inspiration for new content (available until March 28)."

Here are those screenshots (click to enlarge):

We know this seems like the Question Hub feature and that Google Question Hub shut down this month. So maybe this content ideas feature is also shutting down but not until the end of March?

Here are more tweets with this:

Just received an email from Google Search Console about "Content ideas"



For me, it will be available till March 28 (2023) - what will happen after that is unknown (for now) pic.twitter.com/hjVtrStJXP — Robin Dirksen (@robindirksen1) January 25, 2023

Hmmm... This is interesting Introducing "Content ideas": Get inspiration for new content from Google - has this been reported on yet @rustybrick ? pic.twitter.com/aUOt3sYoTJ — @chuckprice@mastodon.social (@ChuckPrice518) January 25, 2023

“content ideas” GSC feature (US based) company/website.@rustybrick reported it in December but looked to be exclusive to India/Pakistan.https://t.co/Pg0sQIEXAT pic.twitter.com/iGoQhfAzYe — Nick LeRoy (@NickLeRoy) January 25, 2023

I do wonder if Google is only testing it until then and maybe will bring it to more users later or if Google is completely killing it off on March 28th?

Forum discussion at Twitter.