Google Search "Popular Next Steps" Option

Jan 4, 2023
Google is testing or has launched a new search refinement or expansion feature named "popular next steps." If Google thinks your original query will lead to a new query in your research cycle, Google may show you this "popular next steps" option.

This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben who posted a screenshot on Twitter:

He said clicking on the query will lead to a new search within Google, refined for that new query.

Khushal Bherwani was also able to trigger it for a similar query:

Pretty cool!

Forum discussion at Twitter.

