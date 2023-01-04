Google Search "Popular Next Steps" Option

Google is testing or has launched a new search refinement or expansion feature named "popular next steps." If Google thinks your original query will lead to a new query in your research cycle, Google may show you this "popular next steps" option.

This was spotted by Brian Freiesleben who posted a screenshot on Twitter:

He said clicking on the query will lead to a new search within Google, refined for that new query.

Khushal Bherwani was also able to trigger it for a similar query:

Never seen this before and I also noticed the same. pic.twitter.com/vEWVOsZLHg — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 3, 2023

Pretty cool!

Forum discussion at Twitter.