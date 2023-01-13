Google Knowledge Panel Recent Images Carousel

Google has a "recent images" photo carousel for some knowledge panels. For example, Google had this for a search on the [golden globes] last week, showing photos from the recently taken and published event.

Here is a screenshot that I snagged (click to enlarge it):

This was spotted first by Khushal Bherwani who shared this video cast of it on Twitter:

🆕 Google show "Recent Images" carousel with overlay in knowledge panel. pic.twitter.com/9VSEp1sRKp — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 11, 2023

I am not 100% sure if this is new, but it seems so...

Forum discussion at Twitter.