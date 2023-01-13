Google Knowledge Panel Recent Images Carousel

Jan 13, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter mastodon | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Photographer

Google has a "recent images" photo carousel for some knowledge panels. For example, Google had this for a search on the [golden globes] last week, showing photos from the recently taken and published event.

Here is a screenshot that I snagged (click to enlarge it):

click for full size

This was spotted first by Khushal Bherwani who shared this video cast of it on Twitter:

I am not 100% sure if this is new, but it seems so...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Local SEOs: Check Your Photos In Your Google Maps Pin Overlay
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus