Google Updated The Googlebot's IP Addresses In JSON File

Google has updated the JSON files with the list of IP addresses Googlebot. I believe Google added one new IP6 and one new IP4 IP address to the list. That is, if I am looking at the file correctly.

The current live JSON file shows these two new IP addresses:

{"ipv6Prefix": "2001:4860:4801:93::/64"},

{"ipv4Prefix": "66.249.74.128/27"},

I may be missing something, but I believe those are the only changes to this JSON file, outside of the creationTime record at the top of the file.

Google first published this Googlebot IP list back in November 2021. As a reminder, Google posted two different JSON files with the list of IP addresses Googlebot can use:

(1) You can identify Googlebot by IP address by matching the crawler's IP address to the list of Googlebot IP addresses in this JSON file.

(2) For all other Google crawlers, match the crawler's IP address against the complete list of Google IP addresses in this JSON file.

Forum discussion at Twitter.