January 2023 Google Webmaster Report

Welcome to 2023, and with that, here is our Google webmaster report for 2023 - where we summarize the bigger Google SEO-related changes in the past month. The big items were the release of the December 2022 helpful content update and the December 2022 link spam update - those should be done soon, I think.
Google also revamped its search quality raters guidelines and added an E to E-E-A-T. Google revealed the names of some search features. Google also launched continuous scroll on desktop and the dynamic topic refinemnts in Search. Also, Google is testing a neat feature that lets you search in video.
Google is also testing content ideas in Search Console. Google also has a new status dashboard for search, it is shutting down Question Hub, Web light and Duplex.
If you missed last month, check out the December Google report.
Here are the top headlines specific to Google SEO and webmaster topics from the past thirty-days:
Google Algorithm Updates:
- December 2022 Google Helpful Content Update Rolling Out With Global Impact
- Google Unleashes December 2022 Link Spam Update With SpamBrain AI
- Google Helpful Content Update & Link Spam Update Still Making SERP Turbulence
- December 2022 Google Helpful Content Update Taking Longer, Said Google
- Google Helpful Content Update & Link Spam Update Delayed Rollout Due To Holidays
- Google December 2022 Link Spam Update's Impact
- New Google Search Algorithm Ranking Fluctuations On December 26th
- Large Google Search Ranking Algorithm Updates & Volatility Continues
- E-E-A-T - "Experience" Added To Revised Search Quality Raters Guidelines
- Google Gives Official Names Of Some Search Features With Visual Elements Gallery
- Google: No Core Update During Remainder Of The Year
- Google: There Is No Helpful Content Score Or Threshold
- Google: Your Content Does Not Need To Be Niche, It Can Be Diverse - Just Write For Your People
- Google On Pages Popping In & Out Of The Google Index
- Google SafeSearch Can Be Triggered By Use Of Explicit & Extreme Cursing
- Google: Our Search Algorithm Doesn't Look At Words Per Section
- Google: Spam Update Hits Won't Be Fixed By Removal Internal Duplicate Content
- Google: Building Your Site On Bad Links Over Time Will Have A Lasting Effect
- Google: "Here" Is Bad Link Text
- Google: Links On YouTube Won't Help Your Google Rankings & SEO
- Google:Unique Text, Infographics & Video Does Not Make Content Good, Accurate & Helpful
- Google: Ignore Spammy Links Even When A Whole Penalized Site Is Redirected To You
- 500/503 HTTP Status Code On Robots.txt Can Remove Your Site From Google Search
- 2023 Edition: Google Says Only Update The Date When Significantly Updating The Content
- Google: Using A CDN Or Cloud Hosting, Set Up Routine Tests To Ensure Googlebot Is Not Blocked
- Google Clarifies Using Noindex & 404 Status Codes For Crawl Budget Optimization
- Google Search Console Content Ideas - Experimental Feature
- New Google Search Status Dashboard Tells Us When Crawling, Indexing Or Serving Goes Down
- Google Shutting Down Question Hub Next Month
- Google Stops Using Web Light To Serve Lighter/Faster Version Of Your Pages
- Google Search Console: Sites Using Subscribe With Google May See Increase In Impressions & Clicks
- New Retired Google Crawlers Document With DuplexWeb-Google Being Retired
- Official: Google Continuous Scroll Now On Desktop Search
- Google Launches +Topic Search Bar Refinements After Several Months Of Testing
- Google Search In Video
- Google Search Testing New Desktop Search User Interface Design
- Google Search Product Listings With Price History Graph
- Google Featured Snippet Perspectives Now Live On Mobile?
- Google Tests +Topic Search Bar Refinements On Desktop After Launching On Mobile
- Google Search Things To Do Carousel Gains More Details In Scroll Window
- Google Tests About Carousel For Websites
- Google Search Adds Grammar Check Feature
- Google Search Tests Short Product Reviews In Image Thumbnails
- Google's New Local Pack Full Design Now Live?
- Google Business Profile Web Search Interface Gains Add Map To Your Website
- Google Testing Displaying Local Business Profiles In Google Discover
- Google Top Products Added To Business Profiles Performance Reports
- Google Business Profiles Services Now Displays On Desktop Interface
- Google Business Profile Photo Uploads Processing Notice & Pending Label On Photos
Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.