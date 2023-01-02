January 2023 Google Webmaster Report

Welcome to 2023, and with that, here is our Google webmaster report for 2023 - where we summarize the bigger Google SEO-related changes in the past month. The big items were the release of the December 2022 helpful content update and the December 2022 link spam update - those should be done soon, I think.

Google also revamped its search quality raters guidelines and added an E to E-E-A-T. Google revealed the names of some search features. Google also launched continuous scroll on desktop and the dynamic topic refinemnts in Search. Also, Google is testing a neat feature that lets you search in video.

Google is also testing content ideas in Search Console. Google also has a new status dashboard for search, it is shutting down Question Hub, Web light and Duplex.

If you missed last month, check out the December Google report.

Here are the top headlines specific to Google SEO and webmaster topics from the past thirty-days:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google SEO:Google Search & Search Console:Google User Interface:Google Local & Maps:

