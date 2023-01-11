Google Business Profiles Products Price Ranges & Custom Call To Actions Going Away

Google Business Profiles will stop supporting price ranges for products and custom call to actions, starting February 15, 2023. Google will also remove any existing price ranges and all landing pages will have a "visit site" label.

Google posted in Google Business Profiles a notice that reads, "price ranges and specifying a custom call to action will no longer be supported from Feb 15, 2023. Current price ranges will be removed and all landing pages will have a "Visit site" label."

Darren Shaw posted this on Twitter, Darren said, "As of February 15th, you will no longer be able to specify price ranges or set custom calls to action in Products on your GBP. Single-priced items only." Darren added, "This makes listing services in the Products section more awkward."

So this is just a heads-up on this change.

Forum discussion at Twitter & Local Search Forum.