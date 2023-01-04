Google Drops 110 Character Limit From Article Headline Structured Data

Google has updated the article structured data help documentation by removing the 110-character limit from the headline properties. It now says, "Consider using a concise title, as long titles may be truncated on some devices."

Previously, as you can see in the Wayback Machine archive it said for the headline property on the article structure data, "The title of the article. The value should not exceed 110 characters."

Now it reads, "The title of the article. Consider using a concise title, as long titles may be truncated on some devices."

Here is a before screenshot:

Here is an after screenshot:

Google wrote, they have "removed the 110 character limit for the headline property in the Article structured data documentation. There's no hard character limit; instead, we recommend that you write concise titles as long titles may be truncated on some devices."

Google removed the referece to word count in the Search Console document not too long ago as well.

Forumd discussion at Twitter.