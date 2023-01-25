Two Justifications In The Google Local Search Results

Now, Google is showing double justifications for some local results. Google's local search results have a feature to highlight and/or summarize some of the local reviews in the map pack and local search results snippet. These highlights or summarizations are known as justifications.

Google was testing this feature in 2020 and then it officially went live in 2021. The double justifications is new for 2023, I believe, and was spotted first by Damian Rollison who posted this on Twitter.

I am able to replicate it, so here is a higher resolution screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

Have you seen this before?

