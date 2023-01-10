Google Maps 360 View For Popular Business Profiles

Jan 10, 2023
Google Maps can now show 360 views of the outside of some famous buildings and places. This gives some sort of aerial 360 view of the building in a video-like format in Google Maps. I assume this works for over buildings, can you find others?

Punit spotted this on Twitter who shared the GIF below, but you can replicate this yourself by looking at The Getty on Google Maps and overlaying your mouse on the map pin.

Here is a static photo of this that I took from Google Maps:

click for full size

This is pretty neat, no?

