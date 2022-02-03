February 2022 Google Webmaster Report

This month was packed with a handful of unconfirmed Google search algorithm updates, as you will see in the bulleted list below. In fact, there may be a more subtle update going on now, which I did not write about but I am on the edge of potentially covering - it was around February 1st and 2nd. We also saw a bunch of manual actions have the backlog resolved. Also, we saw a slew of new news and discover manual actions get delivered in the past week.
Google Search Console launched a new URL inspection API and a new page experience desktop report this past month. Also, now the Search Console snapshot in the search results work for domain properties. Google released a new meta robots tag named indexifembedded.
We learned more about when Google dedups top stories in web search and we saw some new data around that. Plus we have a ton of SEO stories, link stories, user interface tests, local news and details and much more.
The ongoing WebmasterWorld thread is talking about some of the early February light fluctuations still, as I mentioned above.
You can also check out the January report if you missed that one.
Here is what you may have missed this past month:
Google Algorithms:
- January 22nd Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update
- Another Unconfirmed Google Search Ranking Update (January 19th & 20th)
- Google Search Ranking Update January 14th & 15th (Unconfirmed)
- Google Search Ranking Update On January 11th (Unconfirmed)
- Google: Manual Actions Backlogged & Delayed Responses
- Google Clearing Out The Manual Actions Backlog?
- Google Penalizing News Publishers With Manual Actions For Discover & Google News
- Many SEOs Will Buy Links In 2022 Despite Google's Webmaster Guidelines
- Google Search Console Launches URL Inspection API
- Desktop Page Experience Report Now In Google Search Console
- Google Search Console Domain Properties Can Now Be In Search Results
- Breadcrumb & HowTo Google Search Console Errors Reporting Changed
- Google Search Console Logging Bug May Result In Drop In Image Search Performance Data
- Google Search Console Users and Permissions Issue Fixed
- Google Deduplication Of Top Stories From Web Search Results
- New Google Robots Tag indexifembedded: Control Indexing With Embedded Content
- Some Sites Seeing Massive Crawl Spikes From Googlebot
- Google Reiterates That A Spike In Crawling Unrelated To Upcoming Algorithm Updates
- Google: We Don't Push Out Search Algorithm Rollouts Right Before Weekends
- Google Product Reviews Update Not Designed For Reviews Of Places Or Things
- Google Product Reviews Update Will Expand, May Use Machine Learning & Can Be Incorporated In Core Updates
- Google Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Label Probably Won't Go Live
- Google Merchant Center Adds Auto-Tagging To Free Listings
- Google: There Is No Schema For Product Images In Web Search
- Recipe Schema Markup No Longer Supports Ranges For Cook, Prep & Total Time
- Google Requires Both Product & Car Markup For Review Snippets In Google Search
- Google May Share Your Google Discover Likes Anonymously With Publishers
- Google: We Don't Understand If Content Is Equivalent When In A Different Language
- Google Might Update & Even Rename The Webmaster Guidelines In 2022
- Will Google Target Fluff Content In Search?
- Google: Hosting Companies Should Serve 500 Status Code On Robot Detection Interstitial
- How Does Location Of Internal Links On A Page Matter For SEO & Google Search
- Google: We Do Not Give Full Weight To All Links
- Google: We Don't Count Links On Domain Level
- Google Adds Shops Section To Search Results
- Google Tests Search Results Without Descriptions Again
- Cameos on Google Is Going Away
- Google "People Search Next" Search Refinements
- Google Mobile Search Tests Colorful Magnifying Glass In Search Bar
- Google Images Tests Color Themed Related Images Design
- Google Tests Lens Button In Search Bar On Desktop Search
- Google Tests New Visual Stories Designs
- Google Tests Trending Videos In Mobile Search
- Google People Also Ask With Read Full Answer Button
- Google Maps Details Review Spam Policy Enforcement Systems
- Google Maps Pins With Review Snippets
- Google Promotes Pointy From Google In Business Profiles
- Google Local Pack Listen & Translate Feature
- Google Deprecating The Google My Business API On April 20, 2022
- Google Location Search Pack With Things To Do, Airports & Transit Stops
- Google Business Profile Makes New Mangers & Owners Wait 7 Days To Manager Profiles
- Google Maps "Updates From Customers" A Nightmare For Business Listings?
- Google Local Service Ads Allows Alternative Background Checks Process
- Google Business Profile Edit Large Overlay In Search Results
- Both Google Ads & Microsoft Bing Ads Revenues Up 32%
- 67% Of Google Searches Have Duplicate Top Stories & Web Results URLs; Newzdash
- Google Wants To Make Crawling More Efficient & Environmental Friendly
