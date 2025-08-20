Google Clippable Coupons Toned Down For Search Snippets

Google Coupons

Google seems to have launched a more toned down version of the clippable coupons within the search result snippets. Now it just says "copy code" next to the percentage off, at the bottom of the search result snippet.

I can replicate this but it was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted some screenshots on X - here is what the snippet looks like, the second one has the "copy code" link:

Google Search Copy Coupon Code Snippet

Then when you copy it, it says "copied" in green:

Google Search Copy Coupon Code Snippet Copied

Here is what this looked like a couple of years ago:

Google Coupon Extension Launch Us Desktop 1706530615

Which is similar to the clippable buttons we saw with the knowledge panel deals from a couple of weeks ago.

Update: This is actually from last November, I missed it:

Forumd iscussion at X.

 

