Google seems to have launched a more toned down version of the clippable coupons within the search result snippets. Now it just says "copy code" next to the percentage off, at the bottom of the search result snippet.

I can replicate this but it was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted some screenshots on X - here is what the snippet looks like, the second one has the "copy code" link:

Then when you copy it, it says "copied" in green:

Here is what this looked like a couple of years ago:

Which is similar to the clippable buttons we saw with the knowledge panel deals from a couple of weeks ago.

Update: This is actually from last November, I missed it:

Google is now testing out a more discrete variation for coupon code rich results. Instead of the normal blue extension, Google is showing a 'Copy code' underscored link. When clicking the coupon link it goes green instead of the normal blue. Source: https://t.co/u4gcJLaN6m pic.twitter.com/wjpGFEpKc0 — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) November 22, 2024

