Google Promotes Pointy From Google In Business Profiles

Google is promoting the Pointy from Google solution in Google Business Profiles dashboard, Colan Nielsen explained on Twitter. Google is placing this box that says "Help customers find products they need" by connecting your in-store product inventory with Google Search and Maps.

Here is the screenshot in the Google Business Profiles dashboard:

Pointy from Google helps shoppers find the products they need in your physical store. Pointy connects to your point of sale system and automatically adds your in-store inventory to your Business Profile and to a Pointy Page for your store, Google explained. We covered Pointy from Google a few times in the past.

Also note, that this message from Google says this is free for a limited time...

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at Twitter.