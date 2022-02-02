Google May Share Your Google Discover Likes Anonymously With Publishers

You know how you can like the Google Discover stories Google puts in your Google home page feed by clicking on the heart icon? Well, did you know that Google may share those likes with publishers, anonymously?

Valentin Pletzer noted on Twitter that Google added a line at some point to this Google Discover help document that reads "Important: Only you can view the stories you like, but your selections may be shared anonymously with publishers."

So while you can view what you have liked in regards to your Google Discover articles over here, Google may also share what you like, anonymously, with that publisher.

I am not sure where publishers would see those likes? Maybe in the Google Publisher Center? Maybe in Google Search Console somewhere? I am not sure?

Forum discussion at Twitter.