Google Tests Search Results Without Descriptions Again

Google has confirmed it has been testing Google Search result listings without any descriptions, again. Google first tested this in 2015 and is now testing it again for the past couple of weeks.

Aishwarya Tapadar from Google confirmed this in a Google Web Search Help thread saying "this is a small experiment that will be ending in the next day or so."

Here is a screenshot from that thread with what this looks like (click to enlarge):

Aishwarya Tapadar from Google added "we appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience."

I am not a fan of search results without descriptions but I guess Google is collecting data for some legislation purposes?

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.