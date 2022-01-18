Desktop Page Experience Report Now In Google Search Console

As promised, Google has released the desktop version of the page experience report in Google Search Console. The desktop version is pretty similar to the mobile version, as you'd expect. With the page experience update algorithm coming to desktop next month with a February 2022 launch, you now have a report you can use to see how well you are performing on that front.

Google wrote on Twitter "to support the upcoming rollout of page experience ranking to desktop, Search Console now has a dedicated desktop section in its Page Experience report to help site owners understand Google’s 'good page experience' criteria."

To support the upcoming rollout of page experience ranking to desktop, Search Console now has a dedicated desktop section in its Page Experience report to help site owners understand Google’s 'good page experience' criteria. Read more about the rollout https://t.co/FQvMx3Ymaf — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) January 17, 2022

Here is what the report looks for my corporate site, click to enlarge):

You can access the report over here in Google Search Console - not all sites will have enough data to show but if you have somewhat decent traffic, you should see the report there.

Now, when you filter by good page experience in your performance report in Google Search Console, this now also includes desktop data. Google wrote "The Page Experience report now includes desktop data in addition to mobile data (yay!). As a result, if you filter your search performance results to Good page experience you might see an increase in impressions with all that additional desktop data."

Here is an example of a site that saw a huge spike when the filter was added to the performance report:

The original page experience report launched in Search Console in April 2021 and was designed for just mobile pages. Google added a desktop version with the imminent launch of the desktop version of the algorithm

Here is a chart of the factors included in this update compared side by side with desktop to mobile:

For the desktop page experience update this includes:

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

First Input Delay (FID)

HTTPS Security

Absence of intrusive interstitials

