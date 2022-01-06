Google Tests New Visual Stories Designs

It looks like Google is testing new layouts and formats for the visual stories, formerly AMP stories. Brodie Clark shared some screen shots of the new designs on Twitter.

Here is the original format from years ago:

Nowadays, most people see this four pack grid layout:

But Google is also testing a three-pack grid:

And this carousel:

Here are more screenshots from Brodie:

Google is currently testing new formats for their 'Visual Stories' unit for Web Stories. Instead of the normal grid of 4, there's now tests appearing with different sizing, along with a full length view with a variation showing previews. Looks awesome for some branded searches. pic.twitter.com/eSZZmBVtGA — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) January 4, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.