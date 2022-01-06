Google Tests New Visual Stories Designs

Jan 6, 2022 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

It looks like Google is testing new layouts and formats for the visual stories, formerly AMP stories. Brodie Clark shared some screen shots of the new designs on Twitter.

Here is the original format from years ago:

Google AMP Visual Stories

Nowadays, most people see this four pack grid layout:

But Google is also testing a three-pack grid:

And this carousel:

Here are more screenshots from Brodie:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google People Also Ask With Read Full Answer Button
 
blog comments powered by Disqus