Google Local Service Ads Allows Alternative Background Checks Process

Ben Fisher spotted an update to the Google Local Service ads help documents around the screening and verification process for businesses. Google added a section that says businesses can request that their "own dedicated background check partner" do the verification.

The new paragraph that was added reads "Businesses that have their own dedicated background check partner and process can apply for background check equivalency verification using this request form. Google will review the request and decide if both the background check partner and the process meet the Google standard."

Ben posted this on Twitter:

Local Service Ads now allows you to request your own background checking provider. pic.twitter.com/3creB1gUU4 — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) January 18, 2022

Here is the request form if you want to do this.

