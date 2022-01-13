Google Business Profile Makes New Mangers & Owners Wait 7 Days To Manager Profiles

Google is putting new Google Business Profile owners and managers into a sandbox, penalty box or a waiting room for seven-days before they can manage all of the features in the Google Business Profile account. This is a new, I guess, security feature, Google added the other day.
Ben Fisher spotted this and notified me on Twitter:
News: Managers/Owners of a Google Business Profile must wait 7 days to make any changes. https://t.co/HY7HrUAryJ@rustybrickâ€” Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) January 12, 2022
Here is the new text in the help document on this:
Understand new owner & manager limitations
When a new owner or manager is added to an existing Business Profile, they must wait for 7 days before they can manage all the features of the profile. During this 7 day period, the new owner or manager gets an error if they try any of the following:
- Delete or undelete a profile.
- Remove other owners or managers from a profile.
- Transfer primary ownership of a profile to themselves or a third user.
- An existing owner or manager tries to transfer primary ownership of the profile to a new owner or manager still in their first 7 days.
So please plan for this and communicate this to clients when you give them access to their accounts. It may be frustrating to have to wait but I assume there is some sort of security reason this was added.
