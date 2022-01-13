Google Business Profile Makes New Mangers & Owners Wait 7 Days To Manager Profiles

Google is putting new Google Business Profile owners and managers into a sandbox, penalty box or a waiting room for seven-days before they can manage all of the features in the Google Business Profile account. This is a new, I guess, security feature, Google added the other day.

Ben Fisher spotted this and notified me on Twitter:

News: Managers/Owners of a Google Business Profile must wait 7 days to make any changes. https://t.co/HY7HrUAryJ@rustybrick â€” Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) January 12, 2022

Here is the new text in the help document on this:

Understand new owner & manager limitations

When a new owner or manager is added to an existing Business Profile, they must wait for 7 days before they can manage all the features of the profile. During this 7 day period, the new owner or manager gets an error if they try any of the following:

Delete or undelete a profile.

Remove other owners or managers from a profile.

Transfer primary ownership of a profile to themselves or a third user.

An existing owner or manager tries to transfer primary ownership of the profile to a new owner or manager still in their first 7 days.

If the new owner or manager deletes their account within the first 7 days, theyâ€™re removed from the profile. If they undelete their account, they must be added to the profile again.

So please plan for this and communicate this to clients when you give them access to their accounts. It may be frustrating to have to wait but I assume there is some sort of security reason this was added.

Forum discussion at Twitter & Local Search Forums.