Google Tests Trending Videos In Mobile Search

Google is testing a new trending videos section in the mobile search results. This one was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted a video cast on Twitter of a list of videos titled "trending salad videos."

Here is that screenshot:

Here is the videocast:

I have seen trending videos #YouTube feature in mobile serp page. I don't know it's new?? Any one have idea?? CC- @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/nq4SA0uopg â€” khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 8, 2022

I personally cannot replicate this, but I assume Google is testing this beyond videos of salads?

Have you seen this before? A section for trending videos in Google Search?

Here are more for both music and restaurants as well:

Forum discussion at Twitter.