Google Tests Trending Videos In Mobile Search

Google is testing a new trending videos section in the mobile search results. This one was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted a video cast on Twitter of a list of videos titled "trending salad videos."
Here is that screenshot:
Here is the videocast:
I have seen trending videos #YouTube feature in mobile serp page. I don't know it's new?? Any one have idea?? CC- @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/nq4SA0uopgâ€” khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 8, 2022
I personally cannot replicate this, but I assume Google is testing this beyond videos of salads?
Have you seen this before? A section for trending videos in Google Search?
Here are more for both music and restaurants as well:
@rustybrick Also for Music and Restaurants pic.twitter.com/qX4n7nSKDM— khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 10, 2022
Forum discussion at Twitter.