Google Tests Trending Videos In Mobile Search

Jan 10, 2022
Google is testing a new trending videos section in the mobile search results. This one was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted a video cast on Twitter of a list of videos titled "trending salad videos."

I personally cannot replicate this, but I assume Google is testing this beyond videos of salads?

Have you seen this before? A section for trending videos in Google Search?

